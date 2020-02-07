China state planner to increase food supplies to coronavirus-hit Hubei province
China's state planner said it has coordinated with state-owned agriculture conglomerates COFCO and Sinograin to increase the supply of meat, rice, flour, and edible oils to coronavirus-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan to ensure food security. The coronavirus outbreak has killed over 630 people including the doctor who sounded the alarm regarding the disease.
China will move 2,000 tonnes of frozen pork to state reserves in Wuhan, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on WeChat on Friday. The virus was discovered in Wuhan at the end of 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
