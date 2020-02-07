Spicejet appoints Bhatia as chief commercial officer
Low-cost carrier Spicejet has appointed Shilpa Bhatia as its new chief commercial officer. Bhatia will report to Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director and will look after revenue management, sales and network planning, the airline said in a statement on Friday.
This is Bhatia's third stint with Spicejet having had served as the chief sales and revenue officer in her last stint. Shilpa has worked with Indigo, Sahara Airlines, Amadeus and GMG Airlines in leading roles in the past.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
