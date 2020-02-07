Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spicejet appoints Bhatia as chief commercial officer

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:42 IST
Spicejet appoints Bhatia as chief commercial officer

Low-cost carrier Spicejet has appointed Shilpa Bhatia as its new chief commercial officer. Bhatia will report to Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director and will look after revenue management, sales and network planning, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

This is Bhatia's third stint with Spicejet having had served as the chief sales and revenue officer in her last stint. Shilpa has worked with Indigo, Sahara Airlines, Amadeus and GMG Airlines in leading roles in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian and U.S. leaders blame each other for violence

Palestinian and U.S. leaders blamed each other for a surge of violence, as mourners gathered in the occupied West Bank for the funeral of a Palestinian police officer shot dead during unrest, and Israel tightened security ahead of Friday Mu...

Tihar jail inmate commits suicide

An under-trial inmate of Delhis Tihar jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the toilet on Friday morning, officials said.The deceased has been identified as Gagan 21, who was lodged in jail number three, they said....

Coronavirus lockdown disrupts food supplies for birds, animals in Wuhan Zoo

The coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives has also badly affected the food supplies of birds and animals at a zoo in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic that is wreaking havoc in China and abroad. A total of 636 people have ...

Uber driver takes passenger to police after overhearing conversation about anti-CAA protest

A phone discussion about the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA protest made a cab driver take his passenger not to the destination the tax was hired for but to the police station. This happened here on Wednesday night when an Uber cab driv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020