Trujet Continues to Develop its UDAN Services: BIDAR is the Latest in its Network

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trujet, Hyderabad-based Turbo Megha Airways is proud to announce the addition of BIDAR to its network of UDAN services on Friday, 7th February 2017. The chief minister of Karnataka, Mr Yeddyurappa inaugurated the service. After the launching of a new service, the chief minister travelled in the same flight to Bidar. The ministers and other legislatures accompanied him. "We reached in Bidar in just one hour 40 minutes, instead of 12 hour travel by bus. With this Trujet service travel time considerably came down. This service will help to the development of 'Kalyana Karnataka' in Bidar area," he said.

BIDAR will be connected to Bengaluru with a daily service:

Flight No

Origin

Destination

Dep Time (IST)

Arr Time (IST)

2T625

Bengaluru

Bidar

11:25 am

1:05 pm

2T626

Bidar

Bengaluru

1:35 pm

3:15 pm

BIDAR will be the 24th station in Trujet's network. As a committed supporter of the Honourable Prime Minister's initiative the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), more than 65% of Trujet's flights fly to RCS airports. It is also the only carrier to fully operationalize all the routes it was awarded under RCS I, II and III.

Mr. K V Pradeep, Director, Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd. said, "Trujet has come a long way since our first flight on 12 July 2015. We can truly claim to have answered, and continue to answer, the nation's call to spread socio-economic growth to India beyond the 1st tier cities. The air connectivity we provide to Tiers 2 and 3 cities supports business and leisure travel growth to and from these cities. As air connectivity is both an economy enabler as well as an employment growth engine, it will accelerate socio-economic development beyond the Tier 1 cities. We are proud to contribute to this growth."

Col, LSN Murty, CEO, Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd, said, "Trujet is here to stay and is becoming a strong provider of regional air connectivity. In a short span of four years we have added 24 stations to our network and we are proud to have fulfilled all our commitments under RCS I, II and III. We have charted a sustainable growth strategy to become a strong regional air bridge between the emerging economic centers of our country."

Trujet will celebrate the launch of its latest station Bidar, and the arrival of spring, with a Spring Surprise of a 4 day sale priced at a base fare of Rs 699/-* across the network.

About Trujet:

Trujet is a regional air carrier promoted by Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd and is headquartered in Hyderabad. Trujet schedule offers convenient connections between important business and religious destinations. With a fleet of seven ATR-72 aircraft, Trujet currently operates to 24 stations from three hubs, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai to Aurangabad, Belgaum, Bengaluru, Bidar, Cudappah, Goa, Indore, Jaisalmer, Jalgaon, Kandla, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Mysuru, Nanded, Nasik, Porbandar, Rajamundry, Salem, Tirupati, Vidyanagar and Vijayawada.

Trujet tickets can be booked at www.trujet.com or through Call Centre +91-40-4090-4090. Alternatively bookings can also be made through online portals or registered travel agents.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087589/Trujet_Bangalore_Bidar.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.