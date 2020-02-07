Left Menu
Over 200 JKIFDC funded projects completed in the past 6 months in J-K

Over 200 Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) funded projects were completed since August last year and about 1,000 more will be completed by the end of the current financial year, officials said on Friday. "A major improvement has been recorded in completion of the projects taken under JKIDFC and till now more than 200 projects have been dedicated to public since August last year," the officials said.

At the 7th Board of Directors meeting of JKIDFC chaired by the Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta, here, the officials said among the total of 2,273 projects worth Rs 5,963.81 crore, 200 projects already stand completed and 963 projects worth Rs 2,246.53 crore would get completed by the end of the current financial year. He said the completed projects include 300 TPD Grinder cum Packing unit at Samba (Rs 26.97 crore), 132/33 KV transmission line from Grid Station Budgam (Rs 4.3 crore), transmission line from Grid Station Kaleeth (Rs 4.91 crore), Water Supply Scheme for Jai (Rs 4.63 crore), Steel trussed bridge at Peernai Uri ( Rs 5.26 crore), Road from Chassana to Malikote in Mahore (Rs 7.19 crore), Roads in Sainik Colony, Jammu (Rs 10.91 crore), Indoor Stadium Poonch (Rs 4.16 crore) and New Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium Jammu (Rs 8.10 crore).

The officials said the projects funded by JKIFDC aims at creation of public utilities like roads, bridges, water supply schemes, sports facilities, educational institutions and industrial estates. All these projects are of high public importance with the potential to bring a major improvement in the developmental landscape of J&K, besides easing the day to day life of general public, once completed.

Mehta, who is also Chairman and Managing Director of JKIDFC, emphasised on working with a sense of urgency in order to achieve the landmark of completing all the 1,000 projects before the end of the current financial year. The board was informed that in order to weed out any chances of wrongdoing, the company has incorporated the enhanced features like geo-tagging, project completion certificate, inauguration image uploading facility of finished projects on its web portal, the officials said.

In a separate meeting chaired by Mehta, it was given out that a coffee table book, depicting over 200 completed projects, would soon be released by JKIDFC, while the details of each completed project would be uploaded on the web portal along with photographs and other specific details. The meeting also discussed the projects completed physically but awaiting payments for want of preferring bills, the officials said adding the FC directed the indenting departments to sort out the issues within a week so that payments against each completed project is released forthwith.

They said the meeting was informed that bills regarding 215 physically completed projects needs to be preferred so that these are culminated in financial terms as well. These include 95 projects of PWD, 48 of PHE, 30 of PDD, 23 of Youth Services and Sports and 19 of other departments, the officials said.

