Alkem Laboratories' shares gain nearly 5 pc post Q3 earnings announcement

Shares of Alkem Laboratories on Friday climbed nearly 5 per cent after it reported a 89.80 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December. The stock gained 4.47 per cent to close at Rs 2,505.45 on the BSE. During the trade, it advanced 6.61 per cent to Rs 2,556.90 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, the scrip went up by 4.67 per cent to close at Rs 2,511. Alkem Laboratories on Friday reported a 89.80 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 389.96 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 205.45 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alkem Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,181.84 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,926.32 crore in the same period a year ago.

