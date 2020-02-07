Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ericsson pulls out of major Barcelona conference over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Ericsson pulls out of major Barcelona conference over coronavirus
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is withdrawing from an international telecoms conference in Barcelona this month because of the coronavirus outbreak, saying it could not guarantee the safety of its staff and customers.

The Mobile World Congress, organized by industry body GSMA, which is scheduled for Feb. 24-27 and attracts more than 100,000 visitors, has come under increased scrutiny since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus epidemic a public health emergency of international concern. Ericsson said it had made the decision to withdraw after carrying out an extensive internal risk assessment and that the health and safety of its staff and customers were paramount.

"Ericsson appreciates that GSMA has done everything they can to control the risk," the company said in a statement. "However, as one of the largest exhibitors, Ericsson has thousands of visitors in its hall each day and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors."

The organizer of the conference said this week that it would go ahead as planned after South Korea's LG Electronics withdrew. It also announced measures to help prevent the spread of the virus across the event's three main venues, including changing microphones between speakers and advising all attendees to adopt a "no-handshake policy".

Pulling out of the Mobile World Congress is not a decision exhibitors take lightly, with the cost of putting up and running a stand running into millions of dollars, according to people who have worked on project teams for the event in past years. For big exhibitors, securing a prime spot in one of the major congress halls is a matter of prestige.

Any stand position that is abandoned is likely to be grabbed by a rival exhibitor, making it harder to secure a good position the following year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Passenger plane makes emergency landing to avoid coming under Syrian fire - Russia

A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday to avoid coming under fire from Syrian air defenses, Russia said on Friday.The Syria...

Cash-strapped Kerala enhances fair value of land, motor

Battling severe financial crisis, the Left government in Kerala on Friday raised the fair value of land and motor vehicle tax to mobilise an additional resource of Rs 1,103 crore, even as it raised all welfare pensions and allocated enhance...

Crab export from Bengal hit by coronavirus; govt to look into

Crab export from West Bengal to China came to a halt following the outbreak of novel coronavirus nCoV, adversely impacting the livelihood of thousands of small farmers. The state government on Friday said it would look into the plight of t...

Coronavirus brings China's surveillance state out of the shadows

When the man from Hangzhou returned home from a business trip, the local police got in touch. They had tracked his car by his license plate in nearby Wenzhou, which has had a spate of coronavirus cases despite being far from the epicentre o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020