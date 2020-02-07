Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religare group to sell equity in health insurance arm to Kedaara group for Rs 400 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:36 IST
Religare group to sell equity in health insurance arm to Kedaara group for Rs 400 cr

Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) on Friday said it will sell part of stake in its health insurance subsidiary Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd to the Kedaara group for Rs 400 crore. REL has entered into a binding agreement with a Kedaara group entity, Trishikhar Ventures LLP, which is a private equity investment firm for investments in its health insurance subsidiary Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd (RHICL), it said in a release.

The company currently holds 88.95 per cent equity share capital in RHICL. This deal will support the growth of the health insurance business and will enable REL to become debt-free after the completion of this transaction and the divestment of its lending business to the TCG Group, it said.

"This will, in turn, help the company emerge as a strong financial services company," the firm added. The total deal value is pegged at Rs 400 crore, of which Rs 200 crore would be for the stake sale by REL while another Rs 200 crore would be brought in as primary equity capital by Kedaara.

The investor will also have the option of investing another Rs 100 crore. The company said that pursuant to the above transactions, the company "would have divested part of its investment constituting 6.761 per cent of RHICL".

"Post consummation of this transaction, REL will hold 76.18 per cent stake in RHICL," it said. Rashmi Saluja, non-executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises Ltd, said, "REL has been going through difficult times in the recent past and the new management has been taking important steps to not only strengthen corporate governance practices and compliances, but also capitalise the businesses for future growth."

Saluja also said this transaction will strengthen our position in the financial services business and will help us achieve our aim of becoming a debt-free company by June 2020. Anuj Gulati, MD & CEO, Religare Health Insurance, said, "This transaction will enable us to increase our investment in technology, distribution and service capability."

REL said the transaction is subject to the Irdai approval and other regulatory and statutory approvals. "The transaction is expected to be completed within the financial year 2020-21," Religare Enterprises Ltd said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-First Canadian coronavirus evacuees land in Ontario -report

A plane from Wuhan, China carrying an initial group of 176 Canadian evacuees from the coronavirus epidemic landed at Trenton air force base in Ontario early on Friday, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported httpswww.theglobeandmail.comcanada...

UPDATE 4-Passenger plane makes emergency landing to avoid coming under Syrian fire - Russia

A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday to avoid coming under fire from Syrian air defenses, Russia said on Friday.The Syria...

Cash-strapped Kerala enhances fair value of land, motor

Battling severe financial crisis, the Left government in Kerala on Friday raised the fair value of land and motor vehicle tax to mobilise an additional resource of Rs 1,103 crore, even as it raised all welfare pensions and allocated enhance...

Crab export from Bengal hit by coronavirus; govt to look into

Crab export from West Bengal to China came to a halt following the outbreak of novel coronavirus nCoV, adversely impacting the livelihood of thousands of small farmers. The state government on Friday said it would look into the plight of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020