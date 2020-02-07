P&G Health posts net profit of Rs 38.21 cr for Dec qtr

Drug firm Procter & Gamble Health on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 38.21 crore for the December quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 715.34 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Procter & Gamble Health said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 236.76 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 204.39 crore for the same period year ago. The company completed the execution of business transfer agreement with Merck Life Sciences Pvt Ltd to sell, lease, or otherwise transfer certain businesses comprising exclusively of biopharma, performance materials and life sciences segments to the latter on November 30, 2018.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the re-appointment of Suresh Talwar and Rani Jadhav as independent directors for a period of five years with effect from April 8, 2020, up to March 31, 2025. Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd closed at Rs 4,290 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.47 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.