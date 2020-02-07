Left Menu
EY announces 17 finalists for 'Entrepreneur of the Year Awards'

  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:58 IST
Global professional services organisation EY has announced 17 finalists for the 'Entrepreneur of the Year Awards', including several unicorns that have a combined revenue of over Rs 1 lakh crore. The finalists have been selected from among over 225 nominations and will be felicitated on February 19 in New Delhi, EY said in a statement.

Adi Godrej will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from India will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo from 4 – 7 June 2020, the statement added.

The finalists were selected by an eight-member independent jury panel led by Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak. The other Jury Members include Naina Lal Kidwai, Gopal Srinivasan, Sameer Sain, Kunal Shroff, Vijay Sankar, Jalaj Dani, and Deep Kalra. The Jury considered a host of criterion including the nominee's entrepreneurial spirit, recent financial performance, strategic direction, product or service innovation, company leadership including personal integrity and risk-taking, corporate governance, values, and involvement with the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

