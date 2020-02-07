Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thales, MKU to co-develop night vision device for armed forces in Kanpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:10 IST
Thales, MKU to co-develop night vision device for armed forces in Kanpur

French defence firm Thales and Kanpur-based defence manufacturer MKU announced on Friday that they will jointly develop ELFIE night vision devices (NVD) for the armed forces in India and across the world. With this, both companies have further solidified a MoU signed in 2018 for strategic co-operation on developing optronic devices. This co-operation involves co-development of these devices at MKU's facility in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a joint statement issued by the companies on the sidelines of DefExpo 2020 here said.

A lightweight monocular with the widest field of view, ELFIE provides unprecedented mobility and night combat capability, the statement said. Whether hands-free (on a face mask or helmet mount) or weapon-mounted, ELFIE is suitable for left or right eye use and provides stereoscopic vision in binocular configuration, it added.

ELFIE is ideal for vehicle-driving and for paratroopers and special forces operators. When mounted on a weapon, it provides a red dot sight or laser pointer to the user, the statement said. The integration of the first pre-series of ELFIE at MKU's facility in Kanpur is expected to be completed in the first trimester of 2020. A true model of the made in India ELFIE night vision device is expected to be available in the first trimester of 2021, it said.

Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president, International Development, Thales, said, "We are enthusiastic about taking our strategic association forward with MKU with the co-development of ELFIE. This embodies the government's Make in India initiative. Coming up in the Defence Industrial Corridor of Uttar Pradesh, this versatile night vision device will be offered to the armed forces in India as well as across the world. Together with MKU, we look forward to strengthening the industrial ecosystem while also contributing towards job creation in the country." Neeraj Gupta, managing director, MKU Limited, said, "We are delighted about this partnership with a global technology leader like Thales. This association will combine Thales expertise with the manufacturing abilities of MKU and boost local manufacturing for the defence industry. We will develop the entire supply chain and the devices will be manufactured to exacting international standards." PTI NAV IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Muslim voters balance fears over CAA-NRC with development issues

A Bollywood song from the 1980s plays somewhere outside and Imtiaz Hussain, sitting in his office in southeast Delhis Batla House, listens attentively, nodding in agreement at the words of unity, oneness and love for the country. On Friday ...

NHPC posts over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 639 cr

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 639.13 crore in December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.96 ...

Tata Steel slips into red; reports Rs 1228 cr net loss in Oct-Dec

Tata Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, mainly due to lower sales and impairment provisions for its European operations. Tata Steel had posted a consolidated net...

To protest assault, photographers to boycott police marathon

A day after a photojournalist was allegedly beaten up by policemen, the Bombay News Photographers Association BNPA said it would boycott Sundays Maharashtra International Police Marathon here. Ashish Raje, a senior photojournalist with a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020