State budget would have provisions to improve Rajasthan's economic condition: CM Gehlot

  • PTI
  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 18:29 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:29 IST
Entrepreneurs should provide constructive suggestions to the government to help it give pace to the economy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday while asserting the forthcoming state budget would have provisions to improve the state's economic condition. Addressing a state-level tax advisory committee meeting here, he said revenue collection in Goods and Services Tax (GST) remained below expectations due to which the states did not get much funds.

"Also, the Centre has reduced subsidy for various schemes which is affecting development works. In such a scenario, industrial development can only bring prosperity in the state," Gehlot said. "The state government is taking several steps to promote industries and more efforts will be made for fair provisions in the forthcoming state Budget to make the economic atmosphere better," he said.

Gehlot said several important policies, new laws and schemes had been implemented in the state to promote industries and a better atmosphere has been created for them to grow and develop. In the forthcoming state budget too, industries would be well taken care of, he said. In the meeting, representatives of different industrial organisations gave their suggestions on the budget. Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Niranjan Arya said after evaluating the suggestions, fair and constructive policies would be included in the budget.

Energy Minister B D Kalla and Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena were among those who attended the meeting.

