DGQA conducts seminar on role for Incentivizing Defence Manufacturing

The seminar had highlighted and showcased the following new Schemes launched/being launched by the Department of Defence Production.

The seminar had highlighted and showcased the following new Schemes launched/being launched by the Department of Defence Production. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

DGQA had conducted a seminar on the Role in MoD Schemes for Incentivizing Defence Manufacturing on 07 Feb 2020 at DefExpo 2020 to discuss various Schemes of Defence Ministry to facilitate the domestic defense industry. The seminar had highlighted and showcased the following new Schemes launched/being launched by the Department of Defence Production.

Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti: This Scheme aims at inculcating IP culture in the Indian defense manufacturing ecosystem. An Intellectual Property Facilitation Cell (IPFC) has been constituted which has trained more than 15,000 people on IPR and enabled filing of more than 1000 new IPR applications.

Defense Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS): This Scheme will facilitate in setting up 6 to 8 state-of-the-art test facilities by providing a Grant-in-Aid of Rs 400 Cr. This will provide a major impetus for domestic defense industries as defense testing and certification infrastructure is not available which is necessary requirement for manufacture and production.

Proof Ranges: DGQA has made available proof ranges and laboratories to the private industry for carrying out dynamic proof trials and development activities at nominal costs.

Self-Certification & Green Channel: Accord of Green Channel Status and self-certification to qualifying Indian firms are expected to cut down inspection timelines and costs in the foreseeable future. These schemes are meant to target mature products where the domestic defense industry has gained reasonable expertise in the technology deployed.

Defence Export Promotion Scheme (DEPC): The DEPC has been launched with an objective to provide an opportunity for indigenous manufacturers to market their products globally and to enhance annual defense exports to Rs 35,000 crores by 2025.

Third-Party Inspection Scheme: Under this Scheme, manufacturers have the option to undertake inspection through Third Party agencies for non-critical defense stores manufactured by the private industry within India.

DGQA in partnership with BDL and C-DAC is showcasing the Evolutionary and Innovative Implementation of Industry 4.0 by use of IoT, Blockchain, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence for Production and Quality Assurance of KONKURS-M Missile Launcher at DefExpo 2020. The Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was shown a VR clip of the project and given a brief on the Unique Enterprise Solution during his visit to the India Pavilion on 05 Feb 2020.

