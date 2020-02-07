Left Menu
LIC new biz premium crosses Rs 1.5L-cr-mark, income soars 18%

Image Credit: Flickr

The IPO-bound Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday said its new business premium has crossed the Rs 1.5-lakh-crore-mark for the first time, helping the national insurer improve market share to 77.61 percent. The Corporation's total income grew by 17.79 percent to Rs 2,97,017.28 crore as of September 2019 from Rs 2,52,149.60 crore a year ago, chairman MR Kumar said.

Total assets of the Corporation increased by 7.92 percent to Rs 32,25,905.42 crore as of September 2019 from Rs 29,89,276.53 crore, he added. The milestone was led by first-year individual new premium, which as of January has expanded by 17.48 percent, while the number of new policies sold jumped 29.42 percent to Rs 45,199 crore, taking the total policies sold to 1,95,85,635, the chairman said.

The composite market share in terms of the number of policies and the first-year premium as of January end stood at 77.61 percent and 70.02 percent, respectively, which has increased from 73.54 percent in a number of policies and 66.26 percent in the first-year premium, the chairman said. The pension and group schemes vertical, which looks after the group schemes and superannuation business of the Corporation, has created a new record by clocking over Rs 1 lakh crore in new premium income so far during the current financial year.

This vertical has contributed Rs 1,05,566 crore as new business premium income as against Rs 66,748 crore in the previous year. The vertical has covered 2.45 crore lives as of January under its social security schemes. During the current fiscal year, LIC has paid 1,42,93,289 maturity claims amounting to Rs 69,748 crore as of end January, Kumar said, adding the Corporation also settled 5,99,881 death claims amounting to Rs 9,866 crore, of which 96.83 percent claims which were non-early death, were settled within 15 days of intimation.

To comply with new Irdai regulations, LIC has modified its existing products with new features such as revised surrender value and extension of revival period from two years to five years. During FY2018-19, LIC generated the highest valuation surplus of Rs 53,214.41 crore, registering a growth of around 9.9 percent over the previous year and paid a dividend of Rs 2,610.74 crore to the government, again the highest in history.

On its online sales, the chairman said the Corporation's Customer Portal has 1,33,78,231 users. To increase its online presence, it launched a chatbot called LIC Mitra in early January 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

