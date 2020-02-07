First coil rolled out from RSP's new hot strip mill

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) said on Friday that it has achieved a new feat by successfully rolling out the first coil from its newly- installed world-class hot strip mill. The mill would primarily cater to the domestic requirements of high-end steel, which at present is mostly imported, the company said in a statement.

The new hot strip mill with 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity is a state-of-the-art unit with few parallels in India. Within two days of the commencement of hot trails, it rolled out its first coil successfully last week. The mill has been set up at a cost of about Rs 3,000 crore. It would produce coils for carbon structural steel, high strength low alloy (HSLA) steel, high carbon steel and LPG cylinder Steel, among others..

