Suspected cultivation of banned Bt brinjal, HT cotton in some states: Minister

Few incidence of suspected open cultivation of banned Bt brinjal and aherbicide-tolerant (HT) variety of cotton were reported in five states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Parliament on Friday. Bt cotton is the only Genetically Modified (GM) crop approved in 2002 by the government for commercial farming in the country and, therefore, cultivation of other unapproved GM crops are banned in India, he added.

In his written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said "Few incidences of suspected open cultivation of Bt brinjal and HT cotton were reported in Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh." The Agriculture Ministry has issued advisories to states to take appropriate necessary action to curb and control the spread of Bt. brinjal and HT cotton, he said.

"State governments have given the directions to all district administration to take necessary legal steps to curb the production and selling of illegal GM crops for farming," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

