Woovly announces brand-partnership with Love Aaj Kal

Woovly, the world's only aggregator of wish list and experience announces its brand-partnership for the film Love Aaj Kal.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 14:48 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 14:48 IST
Woovly announces brand-partnership with Love Aaj Kal
Woovly. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Feb 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Woovly, the world's only aggregator of wish list and experience announces its brand-partnership for the film Love Aaj Kal. Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan & Reliance Entertainment present Love Aaj Kal, a film by Imtiaz Ali, a Window Seat Films & Maddock Films Production, a Jio Studios Worldwide Release, releasing worldwide February 14th, 2020.

Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama, starring Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and is partnering with Woovly to reach out to the millennials. The partnership aims to inspire the youth and stimulate them towards garnering new experiences by accomplishing goals on their 'bucket list'. "Working towards the collective goal of inspiring people, Woovly finds its right match in Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik and Sara. With these millennial actors aligning their dreams with Woovly, the brand aspires to motivate the youth to take charge and live their fantasies and adventures", said Neha Suyal, Co-founder of Woovly, addressing their collaboration with Love Aaj Kal.

Woovly caters to a diverse global audience, each having his/her relative aspirations, which can be turned into reality with the use of the service. The service encourages users to make a list of their own desires, even desires such as kayaking on the Nile or procuring popular confectionary edibles or joining the gym because #FitnessFirst is the goal! It can easily be turned into desires you live daily, rather than desire you merely have an imagination of! "We are excited to have Woovly partner with us on Love Aaj Kal and look forward to many such successful associations in the future as well", added Raveena Deshpaande, Marketing Manager, Reliance Entertainment, addressing the brand-film association with the upcoming movie.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

