Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Pentagon official, Lockheed Martin pull out of Singapore Airshow as virus alert level raised

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 16:58 IST
UPDATE 5-Pentagon official, Lockheed Martin pull out of Singapore Airshow as virus alert level raised
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SGAirshow)

The Pentagon shrunk the size of its delegation traveling to the Singapore Airshow and U.S. defense firms Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co said they would not attend, as the impact of the coronavirus has reduced participation in the event. Airbus SE and Boeing Co, two of the largest exhibitors, said on Saturday they would still attend the show but would adjust their presence due to the circumstances, without providing further details.

Both had been due to send some of their most senior executives to Asia's largest aviation and defense event before Singapore on Friday raised its alert level for the coronavirus outbreak to orange, the same level reached during the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory System (SARS) pandemic. The airshow from Feb. 11 to 16 will go ahead, but organizers might look to limit public visitors, a Singaporean official said on Friday, as the country reported three more coronavirus cases that authorities have not yet linked to previous infections or travel to China.

That move sparked panic-buying of essentials in some shops across the island. The death toll in mainland China rose by 86 to 722 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is poised to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally from SARS, another coronavirus that jumped from animals to humans in China.

U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Ellen Lord will no longer attend the Singapore Airshow "due to extenuating circumstances", Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews said in a statement. Lord is the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer and was the Pentagon's lead representative at the event. Other Pentagon leaders including uniformed military officials plan to attend.

Lockheed Martin became the first major U.S. defense company to announce it will not attend the show due to the coronavirus. "We determined this was in the best interest of our employees and aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense's decision to reduce its presence," Lockheed said in a statement.

Raytheon also pulled out. "Because of the growing health crisis in the region, and out of an abundance of caution, Raytheon Company will not be exhibiting at this year's Singapore Airshow," it said in a statement. Longview Aviation, the owner of the turboprop manufacturer De Havilland Canada and small aircraft maker Viking Air, said the companies would no longer participate in the show in light of Singapore's increased virus alert level.

Business jet manufacturers Bombardier Inc, Textron Inc and General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream division were also among those to have earlier pulled out of the airshow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi; no

Fifteen students from the state who returned here from China were allowed to go home by doctors as none of them had symptoms of the novel coronavirus nCoV infection, officials said on Saturday. However, their samples have been collected for...

Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu cast their vote in Delhi Assembly polls

Delhi-based B-town celebrities, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, and Zeeshan Ayyub on Saturday exercised their franchise in the Assembly elections. The actors urged their fans to step out and vote in large numbers as the turnout crossed the 50...

Malaika Arora aces glittery pant-suit look

Almost a month after pulling out the J-Lo look, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora brought back the 90s disco look in her new photoshoot. The style icon shared a trail of pictures on her Instagram where she is seen dazzling in a shimmery purple c...

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar booked under Public Safety Act

Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Naeem Akhtar has been booked under the Public Safety Act PSA. He has been in detention since the government abrogated Article 370 last year, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020