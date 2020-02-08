MEMU services on Puri-Angul, Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh routes

MEMU services will replace passenger trains on Puri-Angul and Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh routes in Odisha from February 11 and 12 respectively, East Coast Railway officials said on Saturday. With 16 coaches, the Puri-Angul-Puri train will be the longest Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rake in Odisha, they said.

The Puri-Angul-Puri MEMU will run from Puri on February 11 and from Angul on February 12, the officials said. The Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar MEMU will run from Bhubaneswar on February 12 and from Kendujhargarh on February 13, they said.

The new MEMU trains will replace the passenger ones but the schedule will remain the same, the officials added. PTI AAM ACD ACD.

