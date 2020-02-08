Left Menu
Delhi, Chandigarh lead among UTs in national e-governance service delivery assessment

  • Updated: 08-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 18:23 IST
Delhi, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu administration have emerged leaders among Union territories across all parameters for national e-governance service delivery assessment (NeSDA), according to an official report released here on Saturday. The assessment is done broadly for four categories – Union territories, remaining states, union territories and central government ministries websites.

Haryana and Rajasthan are the leading states in the assessment under the "remaining states" category comprising 18 states. Among the north-east and hill states, Nagaland has got the first rank with its service portal having an average compliance of more than 45 per cent to the criteria assessed across all seven parameters, including ease of use, end service delivery and content availability among others, according to the report released by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh at the 23rd National e-governance Conference here.

The conference, which is being jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, was attended by various senior functionaries of the state and central government, including V Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG. The website of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the finance ministry is the winner under the assessment of central ministry service portals category. Whereas, the ministry portals of health & family welfare, and human resource have emerged leaders across "all parameters", the report said.

The NeSDA framework primarily assessed all the service portals (state/UT and central ministry service portals) on seven key parameters, namely accessibility, content availability, ease of use, information security & privacy, end service delivery, integrated service delivery and status & request tracking. The framework covers six sectors, namely finance, labour & employment, education, local government & utilities, social welfare (including agriculture & health) and environment (including fire) sectors.

Giving details of the assessment of the Union territories, it said data related to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Pondicherry were reviewed. Of these, the portal of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been adjudged first on the four parameters, viz., accessibility, content availability, ease of use, and information security and privacy, the report said.

"Delhi, Chandigarh and Daman & Diu are the leading UTs with their service portals having average compliance of more than 10 per cent to the criteria assessed across all seven parameters," it said. Delhi and Chandigarh are the leading UTs with their service portals having average compliance of more than the prescribed criteria under integrated service delivery parameter.

Under the "remaining states" category, Haryana and Rajasthan are the leading states with their service portals having average compliance of more than 60 per cent to the criteria assessed across all seven parameters. Haryana has got first position and Rajasthan secured second rank in the category. The remaining states category included West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In the north east and hill states category, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Assam are leading states with their portals with more than 60 per cent compliance to the criteria assessed across all the assessment parameters, including accessibility, content availability and ease of use. "Nagaland is the leading state with its service portal having average compliance of more than 45 per cent to the criteria assessed across all seven parameters," it said.

The north east and hill states included Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur. The web portals of CBDT, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, were also assessed in their effectiveness in

e-governance service delivery. "Ministry portals of health & family welfare and human resource development are the leading portals with compliance of more than 60 per cent to the criteria assessed across all the assessment parameters," it said.

The CBDT portal has been ranked first under the assessment of central ministry service portals, according to the report. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

