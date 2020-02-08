Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dehradun rly station reopens after 3 months

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 19:35 IST
Dehradun rly station reopens after 3 months

The Dehradun railway station reopened after a gap of nearly three months on Saturday. It was shut since November 10 last year for renovation and expansion work.

"Most of the trains began to operate from the Dehradun railway station on Saturday except a few which are currently cancelled due to fog," Station Manager SD Dobhal said. The trains that have begun to operate include the Dehradun Shatabdi, Nanda Devi, Rapti-Ganga, Doon Naini Express and Mussoorie Express. The Public, Upasana and Ujjaini Express trains are currently cancelled due to fog.

Since the renovation of the railway station started, the Dehradun-bound trains used to terminate either at Haridwar or at Harrawala, about 12 km from the state capital. The renovation work at the railway station included re-modelling and construction of additional platforms, Dobhal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan aims to check increasing trend of alcohol consumption in its 2020-21 excise policy

The Rajasthan government on Saturday released its Excise and Temperance Policy for 2020-21 financial year with a focus on providing high quality products to consumers and put a check on the increasing trend of alcohol consumption. Releasing...

10-year-old girl killed as school van overturns in UP's Kushinagar

A 10-year-old girl was killed after an overcrowded and speeding van carrying schoolchildren overturned in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Saturday, police said. The seven-seater van was carrying 15 other children, who, reports said, e...

New Zealand fined 60 percent of match fee for slow over-rate during 2nd ODI

New Zealand were on Saturday fined 60 per cent of their match-fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second One Day International, here. According to a media release issued by the ICC, match referee Chris Broad imposed th...

Ukraine's president asks pope to help win release of prisoners of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Pope Francis on Saturday for help to win the release of prisoners of war held by Russia and Russian-backed separatists.The pope does everything possible to achieve peace and harmony throughout t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020