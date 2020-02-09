Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to help key industries to return to work as soon as possible - CCTV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 15:21 IST
China to help key industries to return to work as soon as possible - CCTV
Image Credit: ANI

China's cabinet says workers in key industries must be helped to return to work as soon as possible in order to resume the production of vital food and medical supplies disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday.

The State Council's special coronavirus group ordered railways, airlines and other public transport to take a coordinated approach and minimise the risk of transmitting disease. It will also expand the coverage and speed of screening procedures.

It also said workers should return in "batches" and not all at once in order to reduce infection risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

After ugly loss, Rangers regroup for Kings' visit

New York Rangers coach David Quinn conceded how poorly his team played for most of a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, and how he did not see such a sub-par performance coming. Quinn hopes he can provide a better assessment of his t...

Morris ready to make Clippers debut at Cavaliers

Marcus Morris was acquired by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, watched his new teammates play Saturday at Minnesota and is now expected to make his debut with the team Sunday at the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers deal for Morris was...

Nod for NPR in Tamil Nadu will invite people's ire, says DMK

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday urged the AIADMK government to not allow the National Population Register drive in Tamil Nadu, saying any move to go ahead with it would invite stern opposition from the people. He also renewed DMKs deman...

Goa Archbishop urges govt to revoke CAA

Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Rev Filipe Neri Ferrao, has urged the central government to immediately and unconditionally revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act and stop quashing the right to dissent. He also appealed to the government not to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020