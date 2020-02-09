Left Menu
Services delayed on Yellow Line section due to passenger on track

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were briefly delayed on Sunday due to a passenger on tracks at a station, official said. "Delay in services from Samaypur Badli to GTB Nagar due to a passenger on track at Haiderpur Badli Mor," the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro's Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. After about 15 minutes, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) again tweeted that normal services have been restored.

