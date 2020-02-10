Marlborough Sounds marine survey expands after strong progress

Good weather and strong progress mean the Western Marlborough Sounds marine survey is now expanding its coverage area.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and the Marlborough District Council (MDC) are jointly undertaking the survey which initially covered Pelorus Sound / Te Hoiere as far as Wilsons Bay, and included Admiralty Bay and Te Aumiti / French Pass.

The survey is now extending further into Pelorus Sound / Te Hoiere to Popoure Reach and as far south as Nydia Bay.

Group Manager, Hydrography at LINZ, Rebecca McAtamney says the extra survey coverage will capture more marine farms than previously expected and allow both LINZ and MDC to chart and learn about the marine environment in the additional areas.

Deputy Chair of the MDC Environment Committee, David Oddie says surveying the extra areas is a great result for Marlborough;

"There has never been a scientific multibeam survey of these areas – it will greatly increase our understanding of the whole Pelorus Sound / Te Hoiere environment. It will also improve our marine navigation knowledge and the safety of all users of the sounds."

Marine data collected during the survey will be used to update navigational charts. It will also inform environmental management of the sounds, and support MDC and local iwi to make decisions around resource management and marine biodiversity.

