Dr. Priti Adani receives Doctorate for her contribution to CSR

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 11:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@AdaniFoundation)

Dr. Priti Adani was awarded an honorary doctorate for her contribution in the field of 'Education and Corporate Social Responsibility' at the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of GLS (Gujarat Law Society) University. Dr. Adani received the degree from Chief Guest and eminent author Mr. Chetan Bhagat, in the presence of Shri Sudhir Nanavaty, President of the GLS University; Shri Deepak Navnitlal Parikh, President of the GLS Trust and Ms. Chandni Kapadia, Chief Operating Officer of the GLS University.

While accepting the degree, Dr. Priti Adani said: "The degree belongs the Adani Foundation Parivar, that has more than 500 members, who work tirelessly through days and nights to create a sustainable impact in far-off areas of the country." She also expressed her gratitude towards her parents and family.

Dr. Adani also commended the inspiring journey of transformation of GLS University, from a single college to a prestigious university offering diverse courses for the youth in the country. "I have witnessed the journey of the GLS University – from a single college and a school to multiple institutes offering graduate, postgraduate and doctoral level studies in diverse fields. This expansion under the dynamic leadership of Shri Sudhirbhai Nanavaty is highly commendable and inspirational."

The convocation saw conferment of degrees on more than 2200 graduating students.

Dr. Priti Adani has been treading a path in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) space as the Chairperson of Adani Foundation for two decades now. Under her guidance and leadership, Adani Foundation has been carrying out its activities in four core areas namely, Education, Community Health, Sustainable Livelihood Development, and Community Infrastructure Development.

Adani Foundation adopts an inclusive approach while being committed towards a holistic development of the society by empowering individuals and communities through its participatory and innovative activities.

At present, Adani Foundation is prominently engaged with communities and is helping uplift 3.2 Million people annually across 2250 villages in 18 states of the country.

