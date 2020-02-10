Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd on Monday reported 38.6 percent decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 340.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 554.99 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The consolidated income during the October-December period declined to Rs 15,739.38 crore, over Rs 16,533.99 crore in the year-ago period. "We have intensified our focus on the areas we control. We continue to strengthen our operations at the unit level around the world and bring our greenfield plants to optimum levels," Motherson Sumi Systems Chairman Chaand Sehgal said.

Sehgal further said "thanks to the great spirit and efforts of our teams, we are able to support the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in navigating through challenging conditions in certain markets and also in managing our cash flows wisely."

