Elara Technologies partners with Purple Quarter to hire ex-Jubilant CDO, Anand Thakur

Purple Quarter, a Bangalore-based Tech head search firm, today announced that they have facilitated the closure of the position of Group CTO - Elara Technologies, the country's only full-stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com.

With more than a decade and a half of experience working with leading giants such as Infosys and Adobe as well as start-ups such as LensKart and KOOVS, Anand was last heading the Digital vertical at Jubilant FoodWorks. Ltd. (Domino's South Asia, Dunkin Donuts & Hong's Kitchen) and managing - Digital Tech (Engineering), Analytics and Insights, Data Engineering, Product Management, Digital Marketing.

"Anand has driven tech teams for renowned conglomerates such as Adobe and Infosys and for leading startups such as LensKart. When we were in conversation with Purple Quarter, the one thing we stressed on was the fact that the CTO at Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger needed to be a visionary who could drive our company's engineering needs into the next decade and more", said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

In his role at Jubilant, Anand brought to life India's lightest app in the foodtech segment, which led to a 20% jump in conversion. At LensKart, he was part of the management team that relaunched their apps as well as websites, helping create highly-scalable infrastructure, capable of handling 20X the traffic vis-à-vis the erstwhile potential.

On the closure of the successful tech head hiring, Deepak Singh Ahlawat, CEO, Purple Quarter, said "In most businesses today, technology is at the heart of it. Especially when it comes to scaling and growth, technology plays a central role, which in turn hinges on their Tech head. We look forward to more companies realizing the importance of hiring tech-visionaries like Anand. I wish both Elara Technologies and Anand the very best for the future. "

Purple Quarter is a Tech Head search firm based out of Bangalore. Before closing on Elara Technologies' CTO role, Purple Quarter has successfully worked with InMobi, Swiggy, Rivigo, UrbanClap and PharmEasy and more to close their tech leadership roles.

With Elara's acquisition of brands such as Housing.com, Makaan.com, OoBI, 3DPhy and FastFox in the recent past, homebuyers now have access to a full stack of services – from online search to assistance with transactions. When the question came to who to work with to find a technology evangelist to lead them into the future, the choice made by Elara Technologies was tech head hiring specialists Purple Quarter, which has helped a multitude of companies, including a number of unicorns, close their technology leadership roles.

