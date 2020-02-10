Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt clocks Rs 40,000 cr in public procurement transactions through GeM portal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 12:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 12:12 IST
Govt clocks Rs 40,000 cr in public procurement transactions through GeM portal
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Public procurement worth Rs 40,000 crore has taken place through the government's online marketplace GeM, Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan said on Monday. Stressing that the focus of the public procurement system is on economy, rigor, fairness and transparency, he said the efficiency of procurement makes a big difference to the fiscal discipline of government.

Towards this, the government has recently revised the general financial rules (GFR) and procurement manuals and made advances in the use of technology in procurement. The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for public procurement, was launched by the Commerce Ministry in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government departments. Currently, 3.24 lakh vendors are registered on this platform.

"We have the GeM, central procurement portal, which currently has electronic bids of 1,00,000 tenders - including state government tenders. And we have (Rs) 18-19 lakh crore per annum, of tendering on central public procurement portal (CPPP)," Somanathan said while addressing the Global Procurement Summit 2020. "The government electronic marketplace established in 2016 for common used goods and services have clocked transaction of Rs 40,000 crore," he stated.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her 2020-21 Budget speech, said the government is looking to increase the turnover of the GeM portal to Rs 3 lakh crore. CPPP is operational since 2012 and hosts the Government eProcurement System.

Somanathan said global government procurement economy is estimated at USD 10 trillion in value; and in most countries, including India, it constitutes more than one-fifth of GDP taking into account central, state government and public sector undertakings. He said the government needs to work on an "economy without delay" and rigour without rigidity.

Somanathan further said that public private partnerships (PPP) are important for infrastructure development across various sectors. PPP contracts are long-term contracts, and despite due diligence, it is rarely possible to anticipate every future eventuality or risk. "One of the problems we continue to face in many of the PPPs is how do we deal with unanticipated risks and changes that are not specifically provided for in contracts," he said, adding that so far India has not been successful in using arbitration as a means of quick resolution of contract disputes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Philippines seeks scrapping of 'abusive' broadcaster's franchise

The Philippine government on Monday urged the Supreme Court to cancel the franchises of the countrys top broadcaster, ABS-CBN Corp, a move slammed by opposition lawmakers and activists as an attack designed to intimidate independent media.T...

It's in DNA of BJP-RSS to try and erase reservations: Rahul Gandhi

It is in the DNA of the BJP and the RSS to try and erase reservations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday and asserted that his party will not allow doing away with quota. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chie...

Priyanka Chopra, Hansal Mehta congratulate 'Parasite' for historic Oscar win

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, directors Hansal Mehta and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari among others congratulated team Parasite for becoming the first non-English and South Korean film ever to win the best picture aw...

Maha: Lecturer set on fire by stalker dies during treatment

The 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze by a stalker in Maharashtras Wardha district last week died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Monday morning, officials said. Ankita Pisudde, resident of Hinganghat town in W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020