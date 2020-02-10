Bharat Forge Oct-Dec net plummets 81 pc to Rs 40 cr

Auto components maker Bharat Forge on Monday posted an 81.3 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 40.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 216.9 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the October-December quarter dropped to Rs 1,868 crore, from Rs 2,516.6 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. Shares of Bharat Forge were trading at Rs 500.80 on the BSE in afternoon trade, down 3.35 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.