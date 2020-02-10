Chitkara University Hosted Youth Speak Forum 2020 in Association With AIESEC on 8th February 2020

Chitkara University today announced that it had the privilege of working with AIESEC, the world's largest youth-run organization and hosted a premier event Youth Speak Forum 2020. Youth Speak Forum event took place on 8th February 2020 at Chitkara University campus. The event was aimed at empowering youth by inculcating leadership potential in them.

The event was based on the belief that 'we cannot build the future of our youth, but we can build our youth for the future'. Being the world's largest youth-run organization, AIESEC had always strived towards the empowerment of the youth and society which is free from all the social barriers. They had always worked towards uniting the world and making it a better place to live in by promoting cross-cultural exchanges.

AIESEC in collaboration with Chitkara University created a platform that brought together both young and senior leaders from a diverse cross-sector and multi-generational space. They inspired the conversations at the event around pressing global issues with a focus on creating sustainable development goals. Youth Speak Forum 2020 witnessed an audience of over 900 students.

The theme of the event this time was - 'Grow, Evolve & Impact'. It taught me how to grow as a person, how to evolve into someone that one always aspires to be and how to impact the world with one's action. This theme was well received by the audience at the event.

The event witnessed five keynote speakers from different parts of the country delivering impactful stories. The keynote speakers who addressed the event were Ms. Sanjana Sanghi, Bollywood actress; Mr. Raj Shamani, a 23-year-old entrepreneur; Mr. Niraj Gera, an internationally acclaimed photographer; Ms. Aarohi Pandit, Pilot and Mr. Aarun Chaudry, Head of Retail at Delhi Duty-free Services. These keynote sessions were followed by a panel discussion which was well appreciated by the audience.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor at Chitkara University, said, "Chitkara University has many calendar events along with academics to empower its young students at the campus. It was an honour to work with AIESEC and hosting Youth Speak Forum 2020 at our campus. The event is aimed at making youth aware of the sustainable development goals with a focus on issues that actually matter."

Prior to this, a pre-event was also organised in Chitkara University on 28th January 2020, called the 'World Cafe' which gave the students an opportunity to discuss about world issues and listen to others' perspectives.

About Chitkara University:

In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, one of the best universities in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it, a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.

Chitkara University graduates go on to have great careers, as they have their hands on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the country are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, their research that makes a difference, their industry partnerships and their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parents, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.

Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string of academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections and state-of-the-art campus facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.