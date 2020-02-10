Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMR Airports to build and operate new airport in Greece

GMR Airports Ltd said on Monday it has achieved the concession commencement date for design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of new international airport of Heraklion at Crete in Greece.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:12 IST
GMR Airports to build and operate new airport in Greece
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis laid foundation stone of the airport. Image Credit: ANI

GMR Airports Ltd said on Monday it has achieved the concession commencement date for design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of new international airport of Heraklion at Crete in Greece. Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis laid the foundation stone of the airport, marking the beginning of the project.

GMR Airports along with its Greek partner GEK Terna signed the concession agreement for 35 years, including phase one construction of five years. The consortium intends to invest over 500 million euros for development of the new airport. The project is well-funded through support of government grant and will not require any debt.

The entire project will be funded through a mix of equity, accruals from the existing airport, and financial grant being provided by the government of Greece. Greece is one of the leading international tourist destinations, attracting nearly 33 million tourists per annum. Crete is the largest and most visited island in Greece.

Heraklion airport located in Crete is the second largest airport in Greece and has registered traffic growth of 10 per cent CAGR over the past three years. The current airport is facing a severe capacity constraint and will be replaced by the new airport at Kastelli. GMR is the first Indian airport operator to win bid to operate a European airport and also GMR Group's first foray in the EU region, said Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman of Energy and International Airports at GMR Group.

"Along with our partner GEK Terna, we aim to deliver an airport of global standards which will be a matter of pride for Greece," he said in a statement. GMR Airports has a portfolio of five airports including India's busiest Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide in the Philippines.

It is developing a greenfield airport at Mopa in Goa. The new airport at Crete will set the horizon for GMR Airports to expand its footprint in the European Union. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

The World Health Organization WHO is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.Here are some issues that WH...

UPDATE 2-Nissan to halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Kyushu, southwestern Japan, due to the coronavirus, the Japanese automaker said on Monday, as the outbreak starts to strain the global supply chain.In a statement, Nissan, the...

Indian envoy describes evacuation of Indians from virus-hit Wuhan logistical nightmare

Indias efforts to evacuate its citizens from the coronavirus-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan was a logistical nightmare since the entire operation had to be done in a region sealed from all sides, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram ...

Chhattisgarh: 2 jawans killed, 6 injured in encounter with Naxals

Two CoBRA jawans were killed while six other were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Irapalli village of Bijapur district on Monday. One Naxal was also killed in the encounter that took place in the Pamed Police Station limits.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020