Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:23 IST
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours:

DCM20 BIZ-LSQ-FINANCECOMMISSION Govt has no plans to give permanent status to finance commission: Thakur

New Delhi: The government has no plans to give permanent status to the finance commission, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Monday.

DCM4 BIZ-LD AUTO SALES-SIAM Domestic passenger vehicle sales drop 6.2 pc in January

Greater Noida: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 6.2 per cent in January as vehicle demand continued to be stressed by rising cost of ownership and slower GDP growth, automobile industry body SIAM said on Monday.

DEL30 RS-2NDLD BUDGET Economy perilously close to collapse, being attended by incompetent doctors: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday tore into Narendra Modi government's handling of the economy, saying it was "perilously close to a collapse" and was being attended to by "incompetent doctors".

DCM31 LSQ-PSB-BAD LOANS Bad loans of public sector banks fall to Rs 7.27 lakh crore at end of Sept 2019: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said public sector banks' (PSBs) bad loans came down to Rs 7.27 lakh crore at the end of September 2019, on host of measures taken by the government to improve financial health of the banks in the country.

DCM42 BIZ-FITCH-RBI MSME restructuring extension signify RBI's shift in stance on asset quality, transparency: Fitch

New Delhi: The RBI extending the MSME loan restructuring scheme and allowing relaxation in asset classification for certain real-estate projects signify a gradual shift away from the regulator's earlier effort to enhance quality and transparency of asset classification by banks, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

DCM39 BIZ-MUTUAL FUND Mutual funds' asset base hits all-time high of Rs 27.85 lakh crore in Jan-end

New Delhi: The mutual fund industry saw its asset base rise to an all-time high of Rs 27.85 lakh crore at the end of January, on the back of inflows in equity and debt-oriented schemes including liquid funds.

DCM7 BIZ-PROCUREMENT Govt clocks Rs 40,000 cr in public procurement transactions through GeM portal

New Delhi: Public procurement worth Rs 40,000 crore has taken place through the government's online marketplace GeM, Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan said on Monday.

DEL38 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee settles 10 paise higher at 71.30 against USD on easing crude prices, weak dollar

Mumbai: The rupee on Monday rose by 10 paise to close at 71.30 (provisional) against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

DCM28 BIZ-RESULTS-GAIL GAIL Q3 net dips 25 pc as marketing margins drop

New Delhi: State-owned gas utility GAIL India on Monday reported 25 per cent drop in third-quarter net profit due to slump in margins on natural gas marketing as well as LPG and liquid hydrocarbons.

DEL34 BIZ-LD STOCKS Market falls for second day as coronavirus worries persist

Mumbai: Indian equities fell for the second straight session on Monday in line with global markets that continued to reel under mounting death toll and economic damage from the deadly coronavirus.

DCM27 BIZ-ILFS-CLAIMS IL&FS gets govt approval for Rs 2,700 crore claims towards stuck road projects

New Delhi: Crisis-hit IL&FS Group has received approvals from various government authorities for claims worth about Rs 2,700 crore towards stuck or incomplete road projects, officials said.

DCM17 BIZ-YUM BRANDS-DIL RJ Corp firm DIL to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 5 yrs; Yum! Restaurants picks stake

New Delhi: Devyani International Ltd (DIL), which operates Quick Service Restaurants of global brands KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Costa Coffee, besides its own brand Vaango, will invest around Rs 1,000 crore in next five years for growing these brands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

The World Health Organization WHO is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.Here are some issues that WH...

UPDATE 2-Nissan to halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Kyushu, southwestern Japan, due to the coronavirus, the Japanese automaker said on Monday, as the outbreak starts to strain the global supply chain.In a statement, Nissan, the...

Indian envoy describes evacuation of Indians from virus-hit Wuhan logistical nightmare

Indias efforts to evacuate its citizens from the coronavirus-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan was a logistical nightmare since the entire operation had to be done in a region sealed from all sides, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram ...

Chhattisgarh: 2 jawans killed, 6 injured in encounter with Naxals

Two CoBRA jawans were killed while six other were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Irapalli village of Bijapur district on Monday. One Naxal was also killed in the encounter that took place in the Pamed Police Station limits.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020