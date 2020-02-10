Arvind Gujral to lead charging infra development at EV Motors

Electric vehicle start-up EV Motors India on Monday said it has appointed Arvind Gujral as chief executive officer (CEO) of its charging infrastructure vertical. In this role, Gujral will support setting up of electric vehicle (EV) charging franchise network through appointment of master franchise, identify new business opportunities and partnerships, EV Motors India said in a statement.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi and the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Gujral has in the past worked with companies like CESC, an RPG group company and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. Gujral will play a significant role in scaling up the company's recently launched public EV charging brand 'PlugNgo', EV Motors India Managing Director Vinit Bansal said.

"EV Motors is seeking to install over 6,500 charging outlets, each with multiple charging stations spread across cities, businesses and residential complexes of India, over the next five years," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

