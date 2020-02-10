Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arvind Gujral to lead charging infra development at EV Motors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:07 IST
Arvind Gujral to lead charging infra development at EV Motors

Electric vehicle start-up EV Motors India on Monday said it has appointed Arvind Gujral as chief executive officer (CEO) of its charging infrastructure vertical. In this role, Gujral will support setting up of electric vehicle (EV) charging franchise network through appointment of master franchise, identify new business opportunities and partnerships, EV Motors India said in a statement.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi and the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Gujral has in the past worked with companies like CESC, an RPG group company and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. Gujral will play a significant role in scaling up the company's recently launched public EV charging brand 'PlugNgo', EV Motors India Managing Director Vinit Bansal said.

"EV Motors is seeking to install over 6,500 charging outlets, each with multiple charging stations spread across cities, businesses and residential complexes of India, over the next five years," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-At least 65 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

Passenger tests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan confirmed at least 65 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, as some passengers took to social media to warn against depression over their confinement. The figure takes the tall...

UK PM warned of court battle over Scottish independence vote

London, Feb 10 AFP A Scottish lawmaker who won a landmark legal case against the UK governments suspension of parliament has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson he faces legal action if he blocks a new vote on Scottish independence. The Sco...

Eggs, lubricants thrown at Kanhaiya's car in Bihar town

Eggs and lubricants were hurled at the car of leftist leader Kanhaiya Kumar by some unidentified persons in Jamui town on Monday when he was on way to neighbouring Nawada district to address a rally against CAA-NPR-NRC. The incident occurr...

Nearly 700,000 Syrians displaced by government offensive since early December -U.N.

Nearly 700,000 civilians have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the rebel-held northwest since early December, including nearly 100,000 in the last week alone, the United Nations said on Monday.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020