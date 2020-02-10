Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Bank of India Q3 net profit zooms to Rs 575 cr on higher recoveries, interest income

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:11 IST
Union Bank of India Q3 net profit zooms to Rs 575 cr on higher recoveries, interest income

Union Bank of India on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 575 crore for the quarter ended December, helped by better recoveries and higher interest income. The state-run bank had reported a profit of Rs 153 crore in the year-ago period.

"In this particular quarter (Q3) we were helped by good recoveries of Rs 2,000 crore from Essar Steel, Ruchi Soya and Prayagraj Power Generation. There was also a very steady improvement in the operating efficiency," the bank's managing director and CEO Rajkiran Rai G told reporters here. Total cash recovery and upgradation stood at Rs 2,837 crore during the quarter, while net interest income grew 25.7 per cent to Rs 3,134 crore from Rs 2,439 crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.55 per cent from 2.23 per cent. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 14.86 per cent as compared with 15.66 per cent a year ago, while net NPAs stood at 6.99 per cent as against 8.27 per cent.

The bank's provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 67.42 per cent during the quarter under review as against 56.84 per cent a year ago. Fresh slippages during the quarter increased to Rs 5,112 crore, of which Rs 2,300 crore was on account of one large housing finance company that slipped into NPA.

Rai said the bank expects recoveries of Rs 3,000 crore from various stressed accounts in the fourth quarter. "Actually, our total recoveries for the nine months have been Rs 4,910 crore (recoveries and upgradations). We are expecting another Rs 3,000 crore of recoveries in this quarter (Q4) both from NCLT and non-NCLT accounts. So, we can close the year at about Rs 8,000 crore," he said.

The lender is expecting a recovery of Rs 700-800 crore from a large steel account which is very close to resolution, he said. The bank's special mention accounts 2 (SMA2) book stood at Rs 10,379 crore. It has signed intercreditor agreement in 24 accounts so far.

The lender's gross advances grew 5.8 per cent to Rs 3,36,034 crore, driven by retail segment which increased by 10 per cent during the quarter. Rai said the process of merger of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with the bank is on track.

Shares of Union Bank of India on Monday closed 4.19 per cent higher at Rs 50.95 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Temple panel members thank AIMIM for seeking funds for

A delegation comprisingSimhavauhini Mahankali temple managing committee members andlocal people on Monday thanked theAll India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen for seeking funds fromthe state government for the shrines renovationThe delegation...

UK High Court to hear Vijay Mallya’s appeal against extradition to India on Tuesday

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya is expected to return to court on Tuesday as the UK High Court begins hearing his appeal against being extradited to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. The Royal Courts o...

UK officials mull Scotland-N Ireland 'Boris bridge'

London, Feb 10 AFP Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered officials to look into building a bridge between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, his spokesman said Monday. The idea of a bridge from Scotland to the province of Northern Ir...

Biz-Advisory

Eds Please kill DCM 20 Eds Please guard against publication of the story sluggedBIZ-LSQ-FINANCECOMMISSION under file name DCM 20 and headlined Govt has no plans to give permanent status to finance commission Thakur as it is based on a Lok S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020