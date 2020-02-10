Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ricoh India renames itself as Minosha, eyes Rs 500 cr biz in 3 yrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:28 IST
Ricoh India renames itself as Minosha, eyes Rs 500 cr biz in 3 yrs

IT peripherals and services firm Ricoh India has renamed itself as Minosha Digital Solutions, a top company official said on Monday. A consortium, led by investor Kalpraj Dharamshi and Rekha Jhunjhunwala, has taken over the company following the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval.

The company has set a target to almost double its revenue from the printer business in the next three years to Rs 500 crore with the new management in place. "We have now brought in fresh capital from the new promoters. The new name of the company will now be Minosha Digital Solutions (MDS). We will continue to sell the brand 'Ricoh' and are in advanced talk with Ricoh Japan to be their distributor," MDS Managing Director Atul Thakker told PTI.

Ricoh India had submitted a resolution plan in February 2019 before the NCLT following an alleged irregularity by the company's top management in 2016. "We are now a debt-free company and can get in fresh capital when we need," Thakker said.

The company has now also roped in Xerox India former executive director Balaji Rajagopalan as its chief executive officer for core business who will focus on the printer business for enterprises. "We have infrastructure in place. The company has 300 channel partners. We can easily build growth momentum on the same. We expect to double our revenue in 3 years to around Rs 500 crore," Rajagopalan said.

He said that currently, Minosha's market share is around 6 per cent and the company has the opportunity to quickly build the growth. "We were unable to push business growth because we lacked capital and now it is of no issue," Rajagopalan said.

The company has bagged around Rs 1,300 crore project from the Department of Posts for IT system integration but has excluded its contribution in the growth projection. "We will focus on the printer business. We are still evaluating IT services business," Thakker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Temple panel members thank AIMIM for seeking funds for

A delegation comprisingSimhavauhini Mahankali temple managing committee members andlocal people on Monday thanked theAll India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen for seeking funds fromthe state government for the shrines renovationThe delegation...

UK High Court to hear Vijay Mallya’s appeal against extradition to India on Tuesday

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya is expected to return to court on Tuesday as the UK High Court begins hearing his appeal against being extradited to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. The Royal Courts o...

UK officials mull Scotland-N Ireland 'Boris bridge'

London, Feb 10 AFP Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered officials to look into building a bridge between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, his spokesman said Monday. The idea of a bridge from Scotland to the province of Northern Ir...

Biz-Advisory

Eds Please kill DCM 20 Eds Please guard against publication of the story sluggedBIZ-LSQ-FINANCECOMMISSION under file name DCM 20 and headlined Govt has no plans to give permanent status to finance commission Thakur as it is based on a Lok S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020