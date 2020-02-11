Left Menu
Development News Edition

19,365 Affected customers to be paid by Westpac NZ after system error

“We apologize to all the cardholders affected and want to reassure our customers that our systems and processes have been upgraded,” Ms. Dellabarca said.

19,365 Affected customers to be paid by Westpac NZ after system error
Westpac NZ is contacting affected customers to inform them of the compensation payment, in line with procedures agreed with the Commerce Commission. Image Credit: Flickr

Westpac NZ is compensating new credit card customers who received their card without receiving a welcome letter containing disclosure information between May 2017 and March 2018.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, said an error during an upgrade to Westpac's IT systems resulted in the letter not being sent to the affected customers. Westpac proactively identified the error and reported it to the Commerce Commission.

"We apologize to all the cardholders affected and want to reassure our customers that our systems and processes have been upgraded," Ms. Dellabarca said.

Westpac NZ is contacting affected customers to inform them of the compensation payment, in line with procedures agreed with the Commerce Commission.

19,365 customers will be paid a total of $3.7m, in accordance with a settlement agreed with the Commerce Commission.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan urges Philippines to lift travel ban on Taiwanese amid coronavirus fear

Taiwan urged the Philippines on Tuesday to lift a travel ban on its citizens after Philippine airlines cancelled flights to Taiwan following a government ban on all foreigners travelling from the island to help contain the spread of the cor...

Pele depressed, reclusive because of poor health: son

Football legend Pele is experiencing a kind of depression and barely leaves home anymore because health problems have left him unable to walk normally, his son said in an interview. Hes pretty fragile in terms of his mobility... and that ma...

Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour

Sydney, Feb 11 AFP David Warners bid to redeem himself after a damaging ball-tampering scandal has taken another step forward with the opening batsman winning Australias highest cricketing honour. The divisive 33-year-old has been awarded t...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus prompts Sony, NTT and Intel to join Barcelona congress exodus

Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo, Sony Corp and California-based chip giant Intel Corp pulled out of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon, South Koreas LG Electronics, Swedish ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020