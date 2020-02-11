Spark customers to be able to enjoy access to Xero plan

Today Spark announces a value-added offering for business customers in collaboration with Xero in New Zealand. Until 30 April 2020, new and existing eligible Spark Unlimited Business Mobile customers will be able to enjoy complimentary access to any Xero Starter, Standard or Premium plan for three months and a one-on-one consultation with a Xero expert.

The collaboration highlights Spark's commitment to bringing the future faster to New Zealand's small business community, which is facing a rapidly evolving digital landscape requiring constant innovation in order to stay competitive.

Spark's Customer Director, Grant McBeath says, "Our business customers tell us that our unlimited data and calling plans give them the flexibility and freedom to run their own business while also seeking growth opportunities. We're excited to up the ante and offer eligible business customers even more value with a three-month Xero subscription.

"This offer for customers on our Unlimited Business Mobile plans is a natural fit. As iconic brands in New Zealand, Spark and Xero are aligned on many things, including being passionate about providing New Zealand businesses with innovative services to improve efficiency and productivity."

According to a recent survey conducted by Perceptive on behalf of Xero, 44 percent of SMBs in NZ said they still run their business accounting processes using spreadsheets or paper, rather than using an online accounting software provider. With Spark covering three months' subscription costs, business owners can now find out first-hand why hundreds of thousands of Kiwi small businesses choose Xero.

David Bell, Director of Business Growth - NZ at Xero, says Xero's focus has always been on helping small businesses thrive.

"Kiwis don't go into business because they want to send invoices or do payroll - they do it because they are passionate about something. But it's hard. Our hope is that this collaboration with Spark gives small business owners peace of mind to know they have the right tools available for their business to succeed.

"Our beautiful, easy to use, the online platform provides effective business and financial insight anywhere, anytime and on mobile devices. This combined with the connectivity from a provider like Spark means that Kiwi businesses can operate efficiently from any location they choose."

Xero provides small business owners with real-time visibility of their financial position and performance in a way that's simple, smart and secure. And for those customers who are new to Xero or who have been using Xero for some time but may still have questions, a complimentary one-on-one, hour-long consultation with a Xero expert will help them streamline processes for greater efficiency and more effective financial management.

Spark's McBeath continues, "Technology is disrupting and driving massive change across so many industries, and businesses need access to real-time insights and technology to stay competitive and put their customers first.

"We believe our collaboration with Xero will give small businesses a real boost and create an opportunity for business owners to have more time to focus on other things such as spending time with loved ones and focusing on their wellbeing through better work-life balance. We're looking forward to working with Xero so that together we can help Kiwi businesses find their edge."

