Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clarke Energy Appointed as a Distributor of Tecno Project Industriale's Biogas Upgrading Plants

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bouc-Bel-Air
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:30 IST
Clarke Energy Appointed as a Distributor of Tecno Project Industriale's Biogas Upgrading Plants
(Representative Image)

Clarke Energy, a KOHLER Company, is expanding its product offering to include biogas upgrading plants supplied by the SIAD Group Company TPI of Italy. TPI is able to provide both membrane-based and amine technology. The membrane plants incorporate membranes able to deliver high performance in terms of methane recovery and energy consumption. As such TPI has appointed Clarke Energy as a distributor and service provider of their biogas upgrading units.

Biogas upgrading technology strips the carbon dioxide out of biogas to create biomethane, a renewable form of methane (a "green gas") and originates from the processing of waste materials. The resultant biomethane can be injected into the national gas grid or used as a sustainable fuel for vehicles.

The TPI product range is of high quality and engineering, developed out of their extensive experience in the handling and processing of gases for industrial customers across the world. TPI has built many biogas upgrading projects globally and is one of the key technology providers to the sector.

Didier Lartigue, the Managing Director of French subsidiary of Clarke Energy explains, "This partnership is strategic for Clarke Energy for the development of his biomethane activity and the choice of TPI is crucial for the product and service quality of Clarke Energy's solutions."

The agreement which initially focuses on France with Clarke Energy being able to also supply TPI's biogas upgrading plants into the United Kingdom, United States of America, India and Ireland.

Clarke Energy has already sold several biogas upgrading systems in France with TPIs product being incorporated into recent projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by injured student seeking probe in Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centres response to a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 last year. A bench of Chief Justice D...

Xi warned officials that efforts to stop virus could hurt economy-sources

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned top officials last week that efforts to contain the new coronavirus had gone too far, threatening the countrys economy, sources told Reuters, days before Beijing rolled out measures to soften the blow. Wi...

PPFAS Mutual Fund Plans to Open Seven Branches this Year

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirPPFAS Mutual Fund, sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Private Limited, opened two new branches in Bengaluru and Pune. In addition to the head office in Mumbai, the fund house has now th...

Delhi court seeks report from police on Brinda Karat's complaint against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday directed police to file an action taken report on a complaint filed by CPIM leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches while campaigning for De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020