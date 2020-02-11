Hunar Haat to be held on 13 Feb and based on theme of 'Kaushal Ko Kaam'

The next "Hunar Haat", to be organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs from 13th February 2020 at India Gate Lawns, Rajpath, New Delhi will be based on the theme of "Kaushal Ko Kaam".

The Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and the Union Minister for Urban Development (Independent Charge), Shri Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the 20th "Hunar Haat" on 13th February 2020. Master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from across the country are participating. This "Hunar Haat" will be organised until 23rd February 2020.

Shri Naqvi said here today that "Hunar Haat" has proved to be a "Mega Mission" of "Empowerment of Indigenous Legacy" of artisans.

Shri Naqvi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs is strengthening Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji's "Dream Project" to provide opportunity and market to the country's rich heritage of arts/crafts. The Ministry of Minority Affairs is doing a historic task of preserving and promoting the magnificent heritage of the skilled people of every corner of the country and providing them national and international markets.

Shri Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat" has become a "Mega Mission" of indigenous Craft, Cuisine & Culture and economic empowerment of master artisans, craftsmen. The success of "Hunar Haat" can be gauged from the fact that about 3 lakh master artisans, craftsmen & culinary experts have been provided employment and employment opportunities through "Hunar Haat" in the last about 3 years. These beneficiaries include a large number of women artisans.

Shri Naqvi said that the Modi Government is not only providing employment opportunities to master artisans and craftsmen, it is also preserving and promoting India's indigenous traditional legacy of master artisans and craftsmen which was on the verge of extinction.

Shri Naqvi said that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi-led Government has sanctioned 100 "Hunar Hubs" in different parts of the country. Training is being provided to master artisans, craftsmen, and traditional culinary experts according to modern needs in these "Hunar Hubs" and they are also being provided national-international markets.

Shri Naqvi said that the so far, "Hunar Haat" have been organized at various places in the country such as Delhi, Mumbai, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Puducherry, and Indore. The next "Hunar Haat" will be organized at Ranchi from 29th February to 8th March and in Chandigarh from 13th to 22nd March 2020.

Shri Naqvi said that in the coming days, "Hunar Haat" will be organized in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, Patna, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Puducherry, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Bhubneshwar, Ajmer and other places.

In "Hunar Haat", to be organised at India Gate Lawns, New Delhi, more than 250 stalls have been set up where master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from across the country are participating. These artisans include more than 50 percent of women artisans. They will bring with them indigenous exquisite handmade products. Hundreds of people associate with these artisans in the production of these handmade products. "Bawarchikhana" will provide a taste of traditional delicacies of several states. Cultural programs, to be organized on a daily basis, will also be a major attraction of the "Hunar Haat".

(With Inputs from PIB)

