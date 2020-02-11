Left Menu
AI Startup Talview Which is Building a New HR Tech Category 'Instahiring' has a New VP of Engineering

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:34 IST
AI Startup Talview Which is Building a New HR Tech Category 'Instahiring' has a New VP of Engineering

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Recruitment startup Talview announced a new addition to its executive team to guide the company's next generation Instahiring Experience platform. Parimal Bajpai has joined as VP of Engineering to help scale Talview's platform as a recruitment automation and Instahiring solution. Talview's Instahiring platform helps clients beat hiring lag and hire up to 60% faster, giving them better access to the best talent and also deliver exceptional candidate experiences to the mobile-first generation. Parimal has 20-years of experience creating efficient video-audio solutions around conferencing, streaming, and connectivity use-cases, authoring multiple patents in these areas. He has worked in innovation centers of iconic companies like BlueJeans Network and Sling Media. Parimal was previously Director of Engineering at BlueJeans Network.

"Parimal's addition is going to ensure a new engineering leader with first-hand knowledge of scaling a media-heavy business application, which will help us to continuously improve our platform performance and deliver an exceptional experience for clients as we build the Instahiring category," said Sanjoe Jose, Talview CEO and Co-founder.

As VP of Engineering, Parimal will oversee Product Engineering, QA, Architecture and DevOps functions and teams at Talview.

"I have grappled with inefficient hiring processes at times as an applicant and routinely as a hiring manager. These interactions are growing exponentially as the gig economy takes hold, stints get shorter, remote working becomes the norm and intra-company reassignments thrive," says Parimal. "Talview's Instahiring platform uses AI and ML technologies to eliminate numerous manual steps and enable reuse of collected interactions. I see immense potential to further innovate towards a new hiring paradigm for employers, recruiters, and talent and build a new HR tech category."

About Talview

Talview helps enterprises beat Hiring Lag and engage great candidates faster with the world's first AI-led Instahiring platform. Hiring Lag cripples businesses when open positions lie vacant adversely impacting a company's revenue, operations, and quality of hire. Talview empowers businesses to achieve a 100% digital hiring process with a 'one-click' high-quality candidate experience from the first interaction to final selection through our chatbot, AI video interviewing, pre-hire assessments, and proctoring capabilities. Our clients include Adecco, Amazon, Bajaj Allianz, Cognizant, Deloitte, Sephora, OCBC Bank, and Unicef.

