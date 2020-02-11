Left Menu
Development News Edition

Innoviti Introduces New Dual SIM POS Terminals Equipped With Self-Healing Technology

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:40 IST
Innoviti Introduces New Dual SIM POS Terminals Equipped With Self-Healing Technology

- Designed to de-risk payments at POS from local GPRS and 4G Network Problems

BENGALURU, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading payment solutions provider, Innoviti Payment Solutions, announced that after a successful pilot it will now start extending its newly introduced self-healing technology backed by provision of dual-SIM cards, in a phased manner across its pan-India base of retail POS terminals.

The new technology is designed to de-risk processing of payment transactions made at POS terminals deployed on retail cash counters, from their dependence on reliability of locally available GPRS and 4G networks. Problems with local mobile networks can lead to unwanted transaction processing failures causing customer dissatisfaction and often leading to transaction disputes. The new self-healing technology works at both the software and hardware levels to minimize transaction failures.

At hardware level the new POS terminals come equipped with two SIM cards which are used to provide SIMs of two different operators. At a software level, if a transaction detects problems with primary SIM connectivity, the self-healing technology immediately kicks in and auto-switches to the other SIM without need for the transaction to be re-initiated (i.e., card to be re-swiped). In pilots carried out over a period of 3 weeks in tough network environments, Innoviti saw a 30% reduction in transaction failure rates.

Speaking about the launch Mr.Shivendra Meena, Vice President - Retail Technology, Innoviti, Innoviti, said, "Consistent technological innovation to ultimately eliminate root causes of any transaction failures is an obsession at Innoviti. We are extremely proud of the fact that the reliability metrics for Innoviti POS terminals are widely recognised as best-in-class by the retail industry. The new self-healing technology with dual SIM backup will further strengthen our innovation edge in this crucial domain."

Innoviti's investment in the new self-healing technology is in line with its long-standing obsession with reliability and their commitment to customers that they will eliminate root causes behind any payment processing failures even if those failures may be due to external causes like mobile networks used by bank acquirers.

A testament to this obsessive focus on ensuring transaction success reliability has seen Innoviti establish itself as a clear market leader on performance metrics with its average POS reliability creating market-benchmarks of 99.6% (vs. industry norm of 92%). Across India, Innoviti processes over US$ 6.5Bn of payments annually from over 1000+ cities, with a throughput per point of acceptance of 7000$, 2X of India's average (as per RBI data). Innoviti's payment solutions help merchants, banks and brands influence commercial transactions happening in offline commerce more efficiently than possible otherwise, through unconventional use of payment terminals.

Innoviti is backed by marquee investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, SBI Venture Capital, Singapore and Catamaran, India.

About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Innoviti Payment Solutions runs a payment platform that has a unique ability to add intelligence to traditional payment channels, enhancing their value. Merchants, brands and financial service providers use these intelligent payment channels to reduce cost and drive sales of their products. Innoviti processes over Rs. 40,000 Cr. of payment transactions, about 6% of all offline merchant payment transactions in India. This also includes Rs. 1.500 Cr. of transactions involving distribution of loans to consumers and small businesses. The most capital efficient company in this space, Innoviti processes more volume for every dollar raised than any other payments company. The company is backed by marquee investors such as Catamaran Ventures, SBI Venture Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners.

For more information, please visit - http://www.innoviti.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041869/Innoviti_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mahua Moitra, Manish Tewari included in par panel on data

Two members of Lok Sabha were on Tuesday included in the Joint Committee of two Houses on Personal Data Protection Bill. The governments proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the joint committee w...

Indian kids need non-competitive spaces for learning new skills, says former NASA engineer

Children in India need a non-competitive environment for learning skills suited for future space exploration, according to a former NASA engineer. To learn skills needed for current trends in modern space exploration, it is important that k...

UPDATE 1-Swiss government lobbies for EU ties as "Brexit moment" looms

The Swiss government on Tuesday urged voters to reject a referendum brought by the right-wing Swiss Peoples Party to end an accord with the European Union on the free movement of citizens. Should the party win the binding vote on May 17 in ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 11

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020