Taiwan assures health and safety to visitors during global novel coronavirus outbreak

In response to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV or Wuhan Pneumonia), the Taiwan government has taken comprehensive measures to protect the health of the public from the global outbreak.

Taiwan Excellence. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): All events and activities held by TAITRA for international visitors are conducted in full and stringent compliance with health and safety regulations and there is no danger posed to exhibitions and meeting venues in Taiwan.

From the airport to the hotel to the venue and back, visitors can rest assured that they will be safe to visit Taiwan. In the extremely unlikely event that anyone displays symptoms of the novel coronavirus - or any other disease or illness - visitors can be reassured that Taiwan's healthcare system and medical sector is continually ranked as one of the top healthcare systems in the world.

Visitors can expect the highest standards for medical assistance, including multiple treatment rooms on hand with the most advanced medical equipment available anywhere in the world. Taiwan reacted swiftly to news of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (TCDC) immediately activated the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in order to integrate resources across the government and networks of public health experts.

Measures being taken to effectively control any spread of the novel coronavirus within Taiwan include the following: * Operating active surveillance and screening systems for disease control, such as Infrared Thermal Image Scanning (ITIS), at all major airports and ports to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors to Taiwan.

* Visitors who experience symptoms such as fever or cough upon arriving in Taiwan must notify an officer at the quarantine station in the airport or port. * If the aforementioned symptoms develop within 14 days after arriving in Taiwan, sufferers must immediately wear a surgical mask and call the Epidemic Prevention Line 1922 to seek immediate medical attention. Failing to report truthfully will be fined in accordance with Article 69 of the Law on Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Disease.

* Within 24 hours, Taiwan's medical institutions must report and isolate patients with a fever above 38 degrees, patients with respiratory symptoms like coughs and signs of pneumonia, and patients who have been to Wuhan, China in the preceding 14 days before the onset of illness. Failing to comply with the regulation will result in maximum penalty of two million TWD. * Infection control drills are being conducted locally in Taiwan at healthcare facilities to minimize the impact of the outbreak, and guidance for public transportation, public gatherings and educational institutions on prevention measures have been issued to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

* Severe restrictions have been placed on visitors to Taiwan from China, the source of the novel coronavirus, including prohibiting, postponing and suspending tourist, student and business travel applications. The WHO has warned that the novel coronavirus is spreading throughout China and across the world. However, as of January 31, 2020, Taiwan has only nine confirmed cases of the virus with zero deaths, and those with the illness are in a stable and non-life threatening condition.

