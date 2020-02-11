Steelbird International Unveils Facemasks With Activated Carbon at Auto Expo Component2020

NEW DELHI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelbird International unveiled Face Mask N 95 at the Auto Expo 2020 which is qualified to filter more than 95% dust particles smaller than 10 microne. The company revealed that the face mask is a necessity as the pollution level in the cities is increasing. These reusable anti-pollution facemasks will be priced at Rs 99.

To counter the dangerously low PM 2.5 levels in various cities, specially designed facemasks will protect people by filtering dust particles, viruses, and stop inhalation of other dangerous particles. Non-woven fabric of the mask will block heavy dust particles, activated carbon will give protection from smog and gaseous pollutants, special fabric in the mask will filter out particulate matter 2.5, and non-woven fabric will absorb any moisture and provide fresh air.

"It has effective five layer protection to make sure that the smallest dust particles can be avoided. Another problem that people face after wearing mask is the difficulty to breath, the masks that we have designed ensures smooth and comfortable breathing to protect health," says Manav Kapur, Executive Director, Steelbird International.

About Steelbird International :

Founded by Late Shri Tilak Raj Kapur in 1964, Steelbird International is a family owned, yet professionally managed group that is growing at a rate of 22.7 percent annually (CAGR) in the Auto Component manufacturing sector of India. From Aftermarket to OEM segment, Steelbird is the most sought-after brand in the country whose credibility is even enticing the foreign businesses in the international market. The organization is growing both vertically and horizontally; the establishment of a smart & eco-friendly plant in Pant Nagar with per day capacity of 40, 000 new-generation filters. The new plant at Pant Nagar is scheduled to start from January 2018, and 80 percent of the plant capacity has already been sold-out.

For more than 50 years, Steelbird International is immensely contributing to the success of its many OEM clients, including Greaves Cotton Limited, Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd., Lumax Auto Technologies Limited, and Royal Enfield (A Unit of Eicher Motors). And, its position in the aftermarket is truly enviable.

