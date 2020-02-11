Aster DM Healthcare Q3 net profit up 34 pc to Rs 151.43 cr

Healthcare services provider Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday reported a 33.77 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 151.43 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.20 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Aster DM Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,321.66 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,150.10 crore for the same period year ago. Shares of Aster DM Healthcare closed at Rs 167 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.42 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

