Tissot Showcases its Line-up of New Products for the Year 2020

Tissot, world leader in the Swiss traditional watch industry, showcased its new product line-up for 2020, in Chandigarh, during a 3-day summit starting 10th February 2020.

Attended by the crème de la crème of the watch industry, horology experts and cognoscenti from across India, the showcasing was held at The Oberois Sukhvilas Spa Resort, a luxurious venue in New Chandigarh.

To celebrate the week of love, Tissot did a special display of its Valentine special T-Wave watch which took centre stage amidst a rosy pink floral setting. The ambience perfectly captured Valentine’s Day yet staying true to Tissot’s brand essence.

Few highlights on display were:

Tissot Chrono XL, a watch for those looking for a sporty and trendy chronograph with Swiss technology.

The Tissot Gentleman Automatic, a perfect daily accessory for the active and modern man who wants to foster a fashionable edge.

The Tissot Heritage Collection, rewinds the hands of time to revisit and testify the rich history of Tissot. This watch pays tribute to a timepiece that was in the Tissot collection since the beginning of the 20th century.

Tissot Le Locle Automatique, first introduced for Tissot's 150th anniversary, this collection is amongst the bestsellers by the brand.

Tissot Luxury Gent Automatic, a luxurious and affordable timepiece, carrying at its heart an automatic movement with a power reserve of up to 80 hours, called Powermatic 80.

Tissot PR 100 Sport Chic Quartz Lady, a core collection must-have. The Tissot PR 100 is another one of the best-selling Tissot families and offers the widest choice of timeless and classic design.

Tissot Seastar 1000 Professional and Tissot Seastar 1000 Quartz Chronograph are instinctive choices for divers available with the energy of a Powermatic 80 movement and Swiss made quartz movement, respectively. Both are high performing, water resistant up to an impressive pressure of 30 bar (300 m/1000 ft) timepieces.

More attractions included the latest Tissot Supersport Chrono, which is a masculine, dynamic and futuristic collection that offers a wide range of references, giving everyone the possibility to pick the watch that fits best to their wrist.

The special edition timepieces on display were the stylish ones like Tissot T-Race Motogp™ 2020 Quartz and Automatic Chronograph, Tissot T-Race Thomas Luthi 2020 limited edition, Tissot T-Race Marc Marquez, Tissot T-Race Jorge Lorenzo.

Lastly, Tissot Tradition 5.5 lady’s touch of retro and some vintage details served up in a curved

1950s-style case. While the magnificent pocket watch collection of Tissot Savonnette demonstrated the craftsmanship of days gone by, providing a hint of nostalgia.

Overall, Tissot reinstated its unparalleled commitment to house some of the latest and most cutting-edge timepieces in 2020.

About Tissot The plus sign in the Swiss Flag within the Tissot logo symbolises the Swiss quality and reliability Tissot has shown since 1853. The watches, sold all over the world, enable Tissot to be the leader in the traditional Swiss watch industry, exporting more than 4 million watches every year. Tissot stands by its signature, Innovators by Tradition. The high quality of the brand with every component is recognised worldwide.

Tissot has been named Official Timekeeper and Partner of many global events such as basketball with the NBA and FIBA; cycling with the Tour de France and the UCI World Cycling Championships; motorsports with MotoGPTM and the FIM World Superbike Championship and many more besides in the sports of ice hockey, fencing and rugby.

Key leading products include: Tissot T-Touch (The first tactile watch in 1999). Tissot Le Locle, a timeless, classic, automatic watch with 80 hours of power reserve. Tissot T-Race, “the sporty design”.

