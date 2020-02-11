Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook and nine partners to raise awareness about internet safety in Africa

“We're committed to ensuring Facebook and Instagram are places for everyone, especially the youth,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Rémy: Strategic Media Partnerships Manager for Facebook in sub-Saharan Africa.

Facebook and nine partners to raise awareness about internet safety in Africa
“We're committed to ensuring Facebook and Instagram are places for everyone, especially the youth,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Rémy: Strategic Media Partnerships Manager for Facebook in sub-Saharan Africa. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook (Facebook.co.za) is partnering with nine non-profit organisations and government agencies throughout sub-Saharan Africa to raise awareness about Internet safety and security for Safer Internet Day, celebrated today, 11 February with the theme "Together for a better Internet". The partners Facebook is working with this year include:

Digify Africa (DigifyAfrica.com), South Africa

Phambano Technology Development Centre NPC (Phambano.org.za), South Africa

Diana Schwarz Attorneys (DianaSchwarzAttorneys.co.za), South Africa

Watoto Watch Network (WatotoWatchNetwork.org), Kenya

Paradigm Initiative (paradigmhq.org), Nigeria

Child Online Africa (ChildOnlineAfrica.org), Ghana

Youth First Madagascar (YouthFirstMadagascar.org), Madagascar

Computing and Information Association (envaya.org/ciatz), Tanzania

Asikana Network (AsikanaNetwork.org), Zambia

"We're committed to ensuring Facebook and Instagram are places for everyone, especially the youth," says Jocelyne Muhutu-Rémy: Strategic Media Partnerships Manager for Facebook in sub-Saharan Africa. "That's why we offer a range of tools on our platforms to give people full control over their experience and work with our partners to drive awareness about the practices, resources, and tools people can use to protect their online wellbeing."

Young people can benefit from the following Facebook and Instagram safety tools and resources:

New tools on Instagram that filter comments that may be inappropriate, offensive or bullying - including keyword filtering, sensitivity screens, offensive comment, and bullying filters.

On Instagram, we've created new ways to help stop bullying before it happens. If someone writes a comment or caption for a feed post that our AI detects as potentially offensive, they will receive a prompt that the language used is similar to language that has been reported for bullying. They will then have an opportunity to edit the caption or comment before posting.

The Instagram Safety Centre (instagram-together.com) is a place where you can learn more about the safety features on Instagram.

The Youth Portal, which is a central place for teens to get a better understanding of Facebook's products, hear from other peers, and get tips and advice on controlling their experience. This is part of the safety centre (bit.ly/2w5WoGp), a resource for topics like suicide prevention, social resolution and bullying prevention.

Use of artificial intelligence (bit.ly/38lGS7u), to help identify when someone might be expressing thoughts of suicide, including on Facebook Live and Instagram Live.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

2G mobile internet services restored in Kashmir Valley

2G mobile internet services, which were snapped in the Kashmir Valley earlier today as a precautionary measure in view of the death anniversary of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat, have been restored.Mobile internet ...

Kejriwal won by giving freebies, says Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had come back to power thanks to several freebies he gave to the people in Delhi. We were expecting that Bhartiya Janta Party will come into power with...

Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple as AAP sweeps Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who is also set to take over as Chief Minister of Delhi for a third consecutive time, on Tuesday visited the revered Lord Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. He offered prayers at the temple along wit...

No Headline

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP crossed the halfway mark in the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly, winning 36 seats and was leading in 26 seats, according to Election Commission figures.Among those who registered victory are Chief Minister Arvin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020