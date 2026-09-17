Global Push to Restrict Minors' Social Media Access Gathers Momentum

Governments worldwide are implementing or proposing bans on social media usage for minors, driven by health and safety concerns. Australia spearheaded this movement with a ban for under-16s, prompting similar actions globally. The European Commission and several countries are also crafting legislation, with varied age restrictions and penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 18:05 IST
Global Push to Restrict Minors' Social Media Access Gathers Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Governments across the globe are increasingly tightening regulations on minors' use of social media amidst growing fears about the impact on children’s health and safety. Top platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook are under scrutiny as countries enforce age restrictions to curb minors' access.

In a pioneering move, Australia banned social media for under-16s in 2025, setting a precedent followed by significant global powers in 2026, including the European Commission proposing similar restrictions. Countries like Canada, Greece, and India have legislated diverse age-appropriate controls, such as mandatory parental consent or digital age verification, with heavy penalties for companies failing to comply.

The urgency reflects the rapid evolution of laws where nations such as Britain and Germany are pushing for law enforcement by 2027. Meanwhile, legislative efforts in countries like France and Norway are navigating the fine line between enforcing age limits and respecting freedom of expression.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026