Global Push to Restrict Minors' Social Media Access Gathers Momentum

Governments across the globe are increasingly tightening regulations on minors' use of social media amidst growing fears about the impact on children’s health and safety. Top platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook are under scrutiny as countries enforce age restrictions to curb minors' access.

In a pioneering move, Australia banned social media for under-16s in 2025, setting a precedent followed by significant global powers in 2026, including the European Commission proposing similar restrictions. Countries like Canada, Greece, and India have legislated diverse age-appropriate controls, such as mandatory parental consent or digital age verification, with heavy penalties for companies failing to comply.

The urgency reflects the rapid evolution of laws where nations such as Britain and Germany are pushing for law enforcement by 2027. Meanwhile, legislative efforts in countries like France and Norway are navigating the fine line between enforcing age limits and respecting freedom of expression.