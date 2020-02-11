Left Menu
Aarhus University selects D2L’s Brightspace to deliver effective student learning experiences

Aarhus University has selected Brightspace as its new learning platform to deliver effective tailored student learning experiences. Through a diligent tendering process, the University sought a learning solutions partner that could meet its requirements.

D2L's Brightspace platform was chosen for its pedagogical quality, usability, broad range of features and the capability to migrate existing course content. These were decisive factors for Aarhus University, together with the opportunities the platform provides for educators to design interesting, engaging programs tailored according to students' individual needs.

Anders Hyldig, head of educational IT at Aarhus University said: "The right learning platform is extremely important to staff at the university as it helps us provide the best possible teaching and learning experiences. We hope that, with Brightspace, we have the dynamic and user-friendly solution we were looking for. What's more, there is every indication that D2L will be a strong, long-term partner, as throughout the process it demonstrated a thorough understanding of our needs and ambitions."

The Brightspace platform works across a range of students' devices and offers features to support interactivity and engagement. These capabilities, together with clear navigation and user-friendly course design make Brightspace an ideal match for Aarhus University's needs.

"Aarhus University has a clear vision to support students in achieving their learning goals and to empower staff in delivering high-quality research-based teaching. For this, it recognizes the need for a flexible, dynamic and feature-rich learning platform," said Stewart Watts, VP EMEA, D2L. "We are excited to work with Aarhus University and look forward to helping them deliver the best possible teaching and learning experiences in support of their goals."

