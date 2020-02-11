Rent a car facility to be launched in 4 Rly stations in Kerala from tomorrow Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (PTI): Southern Railways will be introducing 'Rent-A-Car Facility' at four stations in Kerala from tomorrow. The facility, being launched at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Ernakulam South, Ernakulam North and Thrissur is part of the new initiatives for Passenger Benefit and generating Non-Fare Revenue.

The project is being operationalised by IndusGo Pvt Ltd, an online booking and payment system which will be provided by the service provider Indus through their website Indusgo.in. Rajesh Chandran, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, along with Ajay Kaushik, Station Director, Thiruvananthapuram central, will flag off the first service at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station at 11.00 AM on Wednesday, a railway press release said..

