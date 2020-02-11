CESC Q3 net up 10pc at Rs 263 crore

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group flagship company CESC Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 263 crore for the quarter ended December, registering a 10-per cent on-year rise in the bottomline. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,344 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 2,415 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, CESC said in a statement.

The company informed the bourses that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share. On a standalone basis, net profit was marginally higher at Rs 176 crore during the December quarter, while revenue stood at Rs 1,648 crore as against Rs 1,707 crore in the year-ago period..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.