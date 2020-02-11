Left Menu
Development News Edition

Distributors move NCLT seeking classification as financial, operational creditors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:52 IST
Distributors move NCLT seeking classification as financial, operational creditors

Aircel distributors on Tuesday filed application in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking classification as financial or operational creditor in the firm's insolvency matter. More than 53 distributors, who have been classified as other creditors by the resolution professional of Aircel, sought to be classified either as financial or operational creditor.

The distributors informed the tribunal that they had purchased vouchers and other products under the distributorship agreement, which was in force till February 2018. Aircel did not deliver the products or return their payments, they added.

Meanwhile, Indus Towers sought directions from the NCLT against the resolution professional, saying it is opposed to the resolution plan. The company claimed that Aircel, Aircel Cellular and other connected companies owe Indus Towers Rs 843 crore.

Further, Indus said it has filed a claim in this regard, however, the entire value was not admitted by the resolution professional. Therefore, Indus Towers said, it has objections with the resolution plan.

The tribunal has kept both the matters for hearing next week. Aircel and its subsidiaries Aircel Cellular and Dishnet Wireless together owe around Rs 50,000 crore to creditors.

The combined liability of the firms towards financial creditors stands at Rs 15,545 crore and around Rs 35,000 crore to operational creditors. The telco's assets, including spectrum licences and fibre assets, are valued at around Rs 32,362 crore.

Aircel group had on December 1, 2017 informed Telecom Regulatory Authority (Trai) that it intended to surrender its entire licence in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh-West circles, following which the company shut services in these circles from January 31, 2018. On 22 February, Aircel had informed Trai that it was facing deep financial stress. Subsequently, Trai asked it to give time to its subscribers to shift to other networks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus death toll in China crosses 1,000

Global efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak intensified on Tuesday with a team of WHO experts holding in-depth exchanges with specialists here, as the death toll from the deadly infection in China crossed 1,000 while the confirmed ...

Gems, jewellery exports dip 8.45 pc to Rs 21,146.59 cr in Jan

Gems and jewellery exports witnessed a 8.45 per cent decline in January to Rs 21,146.59 crore as against Rs 23,099.57 crore a year ago, the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC said. During April 2019 to January 2020, exports declin...

Indian tycoon Mallya appeals against extradition from Britain

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya launched an appeal in Britains High Court on Tuesday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.India wants ...

Delhi court to continue hearing final arguments in Puneet extradition case on March 2

A Delhi court on Tuesday said it will continue hearing on March 2, the final arguments in the extradition case of Puneet, an accused in a hit-and-run incident which took place in Australia in 2008. As the hearing remained inconclusive, Addi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020